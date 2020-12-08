C.O. Pediatric Associates presents NW Crossing holiday video light show

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) is presenting each night through Dec. 20 a holiday video lighting event at their location in the NorthWest Crossing neighborhood in west Bend.

Motorists can view the display on the corner of Mt/ Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive by driving through the roundabout, or parking and strolling through the NW Crossing business district.

Animated video scenes include playful animals, a twinkling night sky and flickering candles, with new scenes added weekly, ending with a spectacular finale starting December 18th.

Wade Miller, CEO of COPA, said it was important to do something truly special and unique this year so families could still enjoy the holidays in lieu of many restrictions on gathering. According to Miller, this is the first time any business in Bend has used this type of lighting projection with spatial augmented reality.

To produce a higher level light show, Miller chose to partner with Scot Brees of Bend-based Connect Central Oregon (CCO), a collaborative program with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab. One of CCO’s programs called High Desert Big Screen, partnered with CocoFox, a local creative content team, and event producer Audio Visions Plus, with CCO student interns to produce this dynamic projection event.

“This project has been the perfect opportunity to utilize the amazing talent we have right here in Bend to create something not yet seen by this community, and rarely seen in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brees. “We coordinated the software, hardware and creative content to lift off a great show for COPA and we plan to utilize it at other events in the future. As with all our programs and partners, students and community engagement are at the forefront.”

Motorists may see COPA’s video light show at 760 NW York Drive in west Bend by traveling south or west on Mt Washington Drive beginning at dark and until 9 pm nightly through Saturday, December 20th.