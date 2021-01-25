Bend Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oregon goes virtual, offers variety

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregonians have a long-standing and beloved winter tradition of plunging into the frigid Deschutes waters every February to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Oregon.

Donning their wildest costumes and swimming attire, more than 2,500 brave (some might say crazy) supporters across Oregon would have been preparing to take the Polar Plunge next month.

In a normal year, the Plunge would take place in 5 locations throughout the State (Portland, Eugene, Corvallis, Bend and So. Oregon/Medford). However, nothing about the last year has been normal. With safety of the athletes and Plunge participants as a priority, we won't be gathering to Plunge together in 2021. Instead, the 2021 Polar Plunge is going virtual across Oregon to continue to support athletes during a time when we cannon host in-person events.

Recreating the craziness and magic of Polar Plunge in a virtual landscape might seem like a stretch. However, Special Olympics Oregon has created a choose your own adventure for this year’s event and a full lineup of virtual challenges and fun to engage our community throughout “Freezin’ February.”

Plungers can choose to Hit the Great Outdoors and Plunge down the slopes, go sledding, have a snowball fight or make a snow angel in a swimsuit. They can also opt to Chill at Home and take a cold Plunge in the shower or bath, kiddie pool, or get doused with a sprinkler, water balloons or hose!

Those not wanting to brave the cold can choose to run in the Polar 5K/10K or just hibernate by donating to Special Olympics Oregon. This year, it’s not important HOW you Plunge, it’s just important THAT you Plunge. Location is no longer a barrier to joining the fun, as anyone from across the state can join the Virtual Polar Plunge!

The entire month of February will be packed with fun themes, challenges and events to connect with others in the Polar Plunge and Special Olympics communities, and the chance to win swag and prizes.

Kickoff Celebration – Livestream February 1 @ 10:00am

Superhero Week – February 1 – 6

K103 Facebook Live w/Stacey & Mike – February 2

Super Hero Dance Party – February 4 @ 6:00pm

Scavenger Hunt Week – February 7 – 13

Trivia Night – February 9 @ 5:30pm

Sponsors Week – February 14 – 20

Sponsor Coffee Chats – Livestream February 16 & 18

Super Plunge Week – February 21 – 27

Trivia Night – February 23 @ 5:30pm

Polar 5K/10K – February 27 @ 9:00am

Finale Celebration – Livestream February 27 @ 12:00pm



Each person participating in Virtual Polar Plunge will receive a commemorative event shirt if they raise a minimum of $50, though most raise significantly more on behalf of Special Olympics Oregon. Anyone wishing to take the Virtual Plunge for Special Olympics Oregon can register and get the full details at www.PlungeOregon.org.

Polar Plunge Central Oregon is made possible by the generous support of statewide and local sponsors: Law Enforcement Torch Run of Oregon, Supply Source, Clackamas Federal Credit Union, Lithia Auto Stores, Aerotek, Mattress World NW, Spirit Mountain Casino, Jiffy Lube, iHeart Media, and Entercom Radio.

About Special Olympics Oregon

Special Olympics Oregon serves more than 14,000 participants with intellectual disabilities year-round and statewide through the organization's life changing sports programs. Athletes gain self-confidence, social competency, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. Learn more at www.soor.org.