The Oregon Blue Book has been updated online

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Blue Book is now updated online. The Oregon Blue Book is the state's official almanac and fact book, containing listings and descriptions of government agencies and educational institutions, maps, facts about Oregon history and elections, as well as information on the arts, media, and other cultural institutions in Oregon.

“The Oregon Blue Book is a treasure that the Oregon Archives Division is privileged to carefully steward every two years,” said Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “The Blue Book is by definition a team project, with Oregonians young and old, from all across Oregon, contributing to tell our state's story.”

The new Oregon Blue Book theme celebrates the Oregon state parks centennial. The featured exhibit combines photos and artwork to visually take readers on a tour of the huge variety of state parks in every corner of the state. In keeping with the Oregon state parks centennial theme, the featured essay, written by Kristine Deacon of Salem, explores some of the state’s most interesting and quirky state parks. Oregon students also contributed essays, with accompanying illustrations, describing their favorite state parks.

To keep the Oregon Blue Book up to date, the staff of the Archives Division contacted hundreds of government offices, newspapers, and cultural institutions. This year, the Oregon History section has been completely rewritten and illustrated. Professor Bob Reinhardt of Boise State University introduces readers to the myriad ways that different people interacted with their environments to create this place we know as Oregon. Several other sections, such as Economy, Government Finance, and Almanac, have been rewritten to reflect important changes.

“Since 1911, the Oregon Blue Book has been a key resource for Oregonians to learn about their state and the institutions that serve them,” said State Archivist Stephanie Clark. “We are excited that this edition of the Oregon Blue Book is now available online and we look forward to the print editions coming soon.”

The new print version of the Oregon Blue Book is published during odd-numbered years, as required by ORS 177.120, and will be available beginning in March. To order a copy, click here.

The online version is updated regularly and includes additional resources.