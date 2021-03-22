Remake Learning Days, a family-friendly festival of learning, to debut in Oregon

Community Billboard

PITTSBURGH (KTVZ) -- After a most challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America returns this spring in 17+ regions, debuting in Oregon, with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and kids around the country.

Launched in 2016, RLDAA is a festival of events celebrating learning innovation that will be hosted between April 22 – May 23 by a variety of organizations – from schools, museums, libraries, community hubs, tech startups and more. These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.

“After a year unlike any other, we’re excited to bring back the joy of Remake Learning Days Across America and make new ways of learning fun and accessible to more kids, enabling their families to experience remarkable learning that happens everywhere,” said Gregg Behr, executive director of The Grable Foundation and co-chair for Remake Learning.

Families can search events by six learning themes: arts, maker, outdoor learning, science, technology and youth voice. There are also professional development sessions for educators. Because many of these 600+ events are virtual, families nationwide can join in events happening anywhere. There will also be in-person options. Some of the events include learning about the science of flight, telling stories in a cartoon workshop, discovering nature at an outdoor scavenger hunt, STEM family festivals and exploring career paths of making animation and virtual reality games at a tech company.

“With parents and caregivers more engaged in children’s learning than ever before, our hope is that these festivals spark new passions for youth and inspire families to deepen their learning experiences together,” said Dorie Taylor, producer of RLDAA. “Speaking from personal experience, it’s my family’s favorite time of the year, as we connect to community learning resources together.”

Remake Learning Days Across America is led by Remake Learning (RL), a network that ignites engaging, relevant, and equitable learning practices in support of young people navigating rapid social and technological change. National partners of RLDAA include PBS Kids, Digital Promise, Common Sense Media, Learning Heroes and Noggin. RLDAA is generously supported by The Grable Foundation, The Hewlett Foundation, Schmidt Futures, Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Ford Foundation. Visit remakelearning.org for more information or follow RL on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For more information specifically on Remake Learning Days Across America, visit remakelearningdays.org or follow RLDAA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and the hashtag #RemakeDays.

Oregon: May 8-16, 2021. Regional Lead Organization: STEM Oregon