ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of March 29-April 2

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of March 29-April 2.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Ochoco Highway, Prineville Rails to Trails project ( MP 19.4-MP 19.7).

Contractor will be constructing chain link fencing along the new path as well as performing electrical work in the median of U.S. 26. Lane shifts are possible to accommodate work in the roadway. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) Contractor will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment. Also, they will close the NB passing lane from MP 154.5 - 153.5 to haul material to the new NB aligment fill site. Traffic can expect no delays.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving (MP134.84-MP141.12) Sunday night March 28 through Monday March 29, the contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: U.S. 97 southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market, where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of the U.S. 97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

On Tuesday March 30, the contractor will switch to single lane closures and exit closures. The slow lane of SB U.S. 97 between MP 134.80 and MP 135 and Exit 135A will be closed from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Also the contractor will switch to a NB U.S. 97 single closure from MP138 to MP137 and close NB Colorado on ramp.

On Wednesday March 31, the contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: U.S 97 southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of the U.S. 97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

On Thursday April 1, the contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 2 SB Closure: U.S. 97 southbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd) to Exit 141 (Murphy Rd). All SB traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured south to Murphy Rd. where travelers will be

able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Murphy Rd.

ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)Bridges are being strengthened, coated, and receiving hardware replacements. Forms are being made for future concrete work. Watch for crews working behind barriers and under the bridge deck. Traffic is two lanes westbound, and one lane eastbound. Speed reduction is in place at 50 mph throughout the work zone.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk, and signal work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Night work expected Tuesday, March 30. Expect minor delays.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP 142.62-MP 144.06) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Material removal, access road creation and drilling are taking place throughout the project area. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 minute delays. At night, traffic will be routed through single lanes in each direction. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.3 on Monday and Wednesday, with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Construction crews will be working overnight; expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. Watch for crews working on the road shoulder installing signage.

Nightly lane closures over bridge

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19).All construction work is off of the roadway. Detour embankment is being finished, installation of the detour bridge is expected to be finished Wednesday, and paving will follow late next week. Expect possible delays of up to 20 minutes with flaggers as vehicles enter and exit the roadway.