St. Francis of Assisi students raise money for children’s fund

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Inspired by the documentary Living on a Dollar a Day, kindergartener Liam Eliopulos asked the students of St. Francis to bring spare change to school on Friday, April 16th in a plea to raise funds for the Children’s Fund, operated by the nonprofit The Forgotten International.

Students were encouraged to think about how to best use their spare change, and were asked to consider the impact that a few coins could have on a child in need, versus using those coins to buy a candy bar or trinket. St. Francis students, grades preschool thru 8th grade, gave with admirable philanthropic spirit, raising an impressive $425 for children in need.

Absent intervention, many children aided by The Forgotten International’s Children’s Fund would “likely live a life in extreme poverty or simply die.” The fund “commits to an individualized plan of long-term support, and in doing so, pays for the childrens’ basic needs and education to ensure that they leave poverty and obtain a chance at a decent life.” (theforgottenintl.org).

St. Francis School places a high value on stewardship and community service. Students are encouraged to notice those suffering and in need of care: the young child, the elderly, the sick, the friend, the parent, the lonely, the hungry, and the poor. On an annual basis, students work to assist a variety of charities, such as: The Giving Tree, Shepherd’s House, Grandma’s House, Ronald McDonald’s House, St. Vincent DePaul, Sparrow Club, CRS Rice Bowl, and Bethlehem Inn.

St. Francis of Assisi School believes that learning to attend to the needs of others promotes the holistic growth and development of their students and nurtures a lifelong pursuit of social justice.

About St. Francis of Assisi School:

Started in 1936 by Sisters of the Holy Names, St. Francis of Assisi School opened in Bend, Oregon with a dream of educating children in a Christ-centered community valuing service, leadership and academic excellence. 85-years later, St. Francis continues to celebrate its Catholic heritage with high academic standards and a focus on nurturing the whole child.

About The Forgotten International:

Over one billion people live on less than a dollar day. The Forgotten International’s mission is to develop programs that alleviate poverty and suffering often associated with poverty – in particular, that which is experienced by women and children – both in the United States and worldwide.

https://saintfrancisschool.net | https://www.theforgottenintl.org