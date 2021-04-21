Humane Society of C. Oregon to hold Earth Day bottle recycling fundraiser

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In celebration of Earth Day, the Humane Society of Central Oregon will be collecting recyclable bottles and cans at the shelter (61170 SE 27th St in Bend) and HSCO thrift store (61220 S. Highway 97 in Bend) on Saturday, April 24th from noon to 5 p.m.

Collect your recyclable bottles and drive them to the shelter or thrift store, and volunteers will safely take bagged bottles from your car.

Your efforts to recycle plastic and glass bottles will help our environment and provide financial support for the animals at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Recyclable bottles are accepted at HSCO shelter and thrift store throughout the year.

Every day is a good day to reduce pet overpopulation by spaying and neutering, reuse items by donating to or shopping at the HSCO Thrift Store, and recycle by opening your heart and home to an animal in need of a second chance.

For more information visit www.hsco.org or call 541 382-3537.