Oregon agency offers participation in Rural Conference on Youth Homelessness

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Human Services is sponsoring 350 spots in Oregon to join the First Annual Rural Conference on Youth Homelessness.

Point Source Youth is hosting the conference. Point Source Youth is a leading national partner in advocacy, technical assistance, and research and evaluation pertaining to youth experiencing homelessness.

The virtual conference will be held May 18-19.

The intent of the conference is to bring youth advocates, service providers, activists and thought leaders together from across the rural US. Attendees will focus on best practices for ending youth homelessness through the lens of intersectionality.

Brittany Garner, Director South & Rural conference director at Point Source Youth,informs, “The goal of this conference is furthering the movement for rural equity. Rural communities deserve equal representation, funding, and decision-making power when it comes to solving youth homelessness.”

“We are excited to sponsor this event,” said Self-Sufficiency Programs Director Dan Haun. “The conference will help create a connected community of individuals working to ensure that all youth have access to a safe, empowering place to call home.”

To register for the conference, go to: www.PointSourceYouth.org/RuralConference.

Youth and young adults may register at no cost. For all others, when registering, enter promo code ODHS100 at checkout.

See the ODHS Runaway and Homeless Youth web page for more information about the program.