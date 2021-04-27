Family Access Network annual luncheon raises over $90,000

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network (FAN) Foundation’s 15th Annual Luncheon was held virtually the week of April 12th and raised over $90,000.

The event took place on an online platform designed to engage and inspire guests to contribute to the crucial services FAN advocates provide to children across Crook, Jefferson, and Deschutes counties. For the fifth year, Hoodoo Ski Area provided the Title Sponsorship, and is committed to this contribution through 2023. The success of this fundraiser is due to the generosity of 49 sponsors, 36 Table Captain Volunteers, and many individuals and businesses in Central Oregon and beyond.

“As the FAN Foundation has had to pivot fundraising efforts due to the pandemic, our community of supporters remains strong and flexible, while understanding the true purpose of FAN - to connect children and their families to crucial resources that will help them flourish in school and in life. We are so grateful for the sponsors, Table Captain Volunteers, and individuals that made this crucial event a success!” said Alisa Betz, FAN Foundation board chair.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates in 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs. FAN supporters are making a greater impact than ever by ensuring that families have the services they need to care for local kids.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.