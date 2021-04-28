Foundation to grant $41 million in state funds for summer academic, enrichment programs

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Community Foundation announced Wednesday that it will administer $40 million of state-funded grants for community organizations to provide summer enrichment activities for K-12 aged students, such as day camps and outdoor programs, as well as $1.2 million earmarked for parent-child summer programming for families with young children.

The move is part of a substantial investment by the State of Oregon to address learning inequities and help mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Oregon children and families.

“The pandemic has caused widespread learning loss and social-emotional setbacks with youth, while also amplifying learning disparities across racial and socioeconomic lines,” says Lisa Bermudez, Development & Marketing Director, Bend Science Station. “The expertise, training and connections of OCF will help organizations to successfully re-engage youth, particularly marginalized youth, and make up for lost learning this summer.”

OCF will administer two different grant programs, both funded by the State of Oregon, for summer educational and enrichment programs:

K-12 Summer Learning Grants, $40 Million

The K-12 Summer Learning Grants will prioritize community-based programs for underserved youth and families that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The grants will be available to public and nonprofit organizations that provide community-based programming including:

Support enrichment programs for learning outside of the classroom

Support arts, sports, mentoring, workforce development, science, museum education and many other indoor and outdoor activities

A priority to programs that serve K-12 aged youth from communities of color, youth from low-income families, and youth living in under-resourced rural communities.

“Oregon Community Foundation has a history of investing in community-based out of school time and summer programs across the state. National and local data shows that this programming helps build a sense of belonging, develop critical social emotional skills, and promote greater school attendance and engagement,” says Belle Cantor, Senior Program Officer for Education, OCF. “The trauma of school disruption as well as living with an elevated level of anxiety and uncertainty can have long-term negative impacts on children. This is magnified for children who already experience racial inequity.”

Grants are intended to be used towards ensuring youth and families have access to summer learning and enrichment programs. The pandemic has had wide and varied impacts on youth and families across the state and therefore these grants are intended to ensure youth and families have opportunities to help them address the educational, social, emotional, and other impacts of the pandemic.

OCF will accept, review, and award grants on a rolling basis throughout the spring to ensure programs have funds in hand to begin planning and implementation. OCF will seek the advice of a diverse, community-based advisory committee throughout the granting process to ensure that the program is meeting community priorities.

The application form can be found on the OCF website at: https://oregoncf.org/grants-and-scholarships/grants/k-12-summer-learning-grant-program

Early Childhood Summer Support Grants, $1.2M

The Early Childhood Summer Support Grants will support enrichment programs for learning by providing services for approximately 600 children (from birth to 5 years of age) and their parents. These grants will help deliver 12 weeks of parent-child summer programming, including group classes and activities that offer social and learning opportunities for young children and their parents, play groups and kindergarten readiness programs.

“The birth to five years are the most critical years for the development of young brains, and parent-child relationships are the foundation of healthy development,” says Mary Louise McClintock, Senior Education Strategy and Policy Advisor, Oregon Community Foundation. “Through Early Childhood Summer Support grants OCF will support opportunities for young children and their parents – especially those disproportionately impacted by the trauma and isolation of the pandemic – to play and learn with other children and families.”

To apply for a grant or learn more about this program, please visit:

https://oregoncf.org/grants-and-scholarships/grants/early-childhood-summer-support-grants

About Oregon’s Summer Learning and Child Care Package for Kids

The state of Oregon is seeking to fund programs that build trusting relationships, connection and care for children over the summer months, in the critical time between the end of this school year and the beginning of the next. To learn more, please see:

About Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. Since 1973, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians. Impactful giving–time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians–creates measurable change. For more information about OCF, please visit: oregoncf.org.