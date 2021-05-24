ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of May 24-28

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of May 24-28.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4, encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) The contractor will be performing earthwork activities and bridge work for the new northbound alignment. On Wednesday May 26, the contractor will perform a rolling slow down to facilitate the blasting procedure for the new alignment. Traffic can expect minimal delays.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving

Monday night, May 23 – Tuesday, night May 25 the contractor will perform Stage 2 Phase 1 NB Closure: US97 Northbound will be closed from Exit 141 (Murphy Rd.) to Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.). All NB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd.St.) and will be detoured north to Reed Market Rd. where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of US97 NB on-ramp at Reed Market Rd.

Wednesday night, May 26 - Thursday night, May 27, the contractor will perform Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: US97 Southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

Tuesday night, May 26 - Thursday night, May 27, weather permitting the contractor will perform single lane closures to perform minor bridge work throughout the project to prepare for the holiday weekend.



ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93.

Survey, roadway grading and paving work is scheduled; work zone will be a 7 day 24-hour flagging and pilot car operation. Expect 20-minute delays.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06) Demolition, excavation, and sidewalk work is scheduled. Minimal to no traffic delays are expected.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Contractor will switch to night work, shifting median barrier, removing and placing temporary striping. Traffic is 2 lanes westbound, and 1 lane eastbound until Friday morning, when traffic will be back to 2 lanes both eastbound and westbound. Speed reduction is in place at 50 mph thoughout the work zone.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Striping and signal work is scheduled during the day and night Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75) Survey and excavation work is scheduled to begin. Expect minor delays.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)Material removal, shoulder grading and drilling are occuring throughout the project area. Watch for rocks in roadway. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 minute delays. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.2 Tues. - Thurs., with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal. Blasting may occur at quarry site between milepoints 59 to 60, with flaggers potentially stopping traffic up to 20 min.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Crew will start demolishing existing bridge. Construction crews will be working overnight; expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. Crews will also continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.