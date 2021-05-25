Heart of Oregon Corps among organizations sharing in nearly $7 million in AmeriCorps funds

Community Billboard

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that four organizations in Oregon will receive about $6.95 million in funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism.

“AmeriCorps volunteers build stronger communities and earn experience that often inspires a lifetime of service,” Wyden said. “These programs in Portland, Milwaukie and Bend are working hard to better their communities, and I’m positive will put the money to good use serving the people of Oregon.”

“Programs like AmeriCorps are so critical because American is at its best when people come together to do what they can to help their fellow neighbors,” said Merkley. “I’m deeply grateful to our AmeriCorps volunteers for their work, and am pleased that this funding is headed to Bend, Portland, and Milwaukie to support their continued efforts to make Oregon a great place for all. I will continue to use my seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee to ensure that AmeriCorps receives the funding it needs to keep delivering for our communities.”

As a result of the FY2021 AmeriCorps State and National Grant Competition, the Oregon organizations receiving resources from the Corporation for National and Community Service are as follows:

Heart of Oregon AmeriCorps, Bend, $329,112

College Possible, Portland, $389,999

FoodCorps, Inc., Portland, $2.4 million

Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest, Milwaukie, $1.5 million

On top of the $4.7 million in grants allocated among the Oregon organizations, these Oregon groups will also receive an additional $2.2 million to be allocated later.

“Heart of Oregon Corps is excited to put this important support to use in Prineville and Bend to engage local youth as national service AmeriCorps members to protect public lands and reduce wildfire risk across the Central Oregon region," said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps. "We appreciate that Senators Wyden and Merkley are champions of AmeriCorps.”