Mosaic Medical’s ‘Reach Out and Read’ program receives $5,000 grant

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center with 15 clinics across Central Oregon, has been awarded $5,000 from First Interstate Bank. The funds will be used to provide pediatric patient families with a free book through the pediatric literacy program, Reach Out and Read.

Reach Out and Read is designed to provide families with the knowledge and the books they need to make reading a part of their daily routine. Mosaic pediatric providers provide a new, age-appropriate book to their patients during well-child visits, free of charge to families.

“I love seeing the faces of both children and parents light up when they see a book as their starting point for a visit,” said Jasmine Low, MD and Mosaic Pediatrics provider. “Reach Out and Read helps us to introduce the benefits of literacy at an early age and is an important part of what brings joy and meaning to our well visits.”

Sharing a book with their small patients allows Mosaic providers to model, discuss and encourage bonding with the child, and explore parenting skills, literacy and crucial language development—in a fun and tangible way for both children and adults.

“We are very pleased to support this effort to foster and further strengthen the bonds that develop through reading,” said Bill Kuhn, Area President of First Interstate Bank. “We believe in supporting families in our community to be as healthy as possible, and literacy is an important part of that.”

The Reach Out and Read program is a national program with an Oregon affiliate program. It has been in place at Mosaic since 2015 and has provided thousands of books to Mosaic pediatric patients. To contribute to the program, visit mosaicmedical.org/support or contact our Development team at donate@mosaicmedical.org

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of 15 clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all.