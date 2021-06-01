High Desert Museum among National Endowment for the Arts funding recipients

Community Billboard

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Tuesday that $536,100 in National Endowment of the Arts funding is headed to 22 schools, organizations and museums in Oregon dedicated to art, dance and music.

“During the pain, uncertainty, and anxiety of this past year, many of us turned to music, books, movies, and other art forms for escape and comfort,” said Merkley. “Art plays a critical role in enriching our lives, and it’s important, especially right now, that we give the artists in our communities the support they need to keep delivering their crafts. I’m pleased that these funds are coming to Oregon’s artists, and will continue to advocate for the investments we need to keep the lights on in our museums, theaters, and art centers.”

“Arts are vital to quality-of-life in our state so Oregonians can listen in wonder to talented musicians, marvel at skilled dancers, learn history from thoughtful community museums, enjoy local theater and more,” Wyden said. “That need for the arts is more essential than ever as our country emerges from the isolation of this public health crisis, and I’m glad these Oregon groups will receive this federal support. Grants like these make a huge difference and I’ll keep working to ensure similar resources are available to arts groups throughout all of Oregon.”

The award recipients included:

· The High Desert Museum in Bend, which received $35,000 in museum support funding;

· The Eugene Symphony Association, Inc. in Eugene, which received $10,000 in music support funding;

· Joint Forces Dance Company, also known as DanceAbility International, in Eugene, which received $15,000 in dance support funding;

· Oregon Arts Commission in Salem, which received $841,600 in funding through the NEA’s state & Regional Partnership;

· The Salem Multicultural Institute in Salem, which received $10,000 in Folk & Traditional Arts support funding; and,

· Willamette University in Salem, which received $10,000 in theater support funding.

High Desert Museum Director of Communications Heidi Hagemeier said the NEA funding is supporting an exhibition of commissioned artwork by five Native American artists.

This artwork will both become part of the museum’s collection and be part of ongoing educational and cultural resources in Native American communities, moving between the museum and Native communities. The exhibition will open in the spring of 2023 and will feature this artwork alongside stories and images to convey Indigenous views of art as both utilitarian and ceremonial.