Central Oregon Fire Info launches online survey

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Fire Info, a group of local agencies that shares information about prescribed fire, smoke and public health, is seeking community feedback to help guide their future communication efforts.

As Central Oregon transitions from prescribed fire season to wildfire season, the group has launched a short online survey, which is available at www.centraloregonfire.org.

The survey includes questions about how residents get information about prescribed fire, smoke, and related public health impacts, and provides the public with an opportunity to inform future communication efforts.

The survey, which will be open until July 5, is expected to take four minutes to complete.