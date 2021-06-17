Assistance League of Bend providing 1,200 free books to Bend-La Pine, Redmond students

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend will be providing free books to children facing hardship in Deschutes County, thanks to a generous donation directed toward literacy.

Summer reading helps children continue to improve their skills and encourages a lifelong habit. Through their Operation School Bell® program, Assistance League of Bend is providing a Scholastic package to 1,200 students in kindergarten through grade 8.

The package will include four new Scholastic books, a UV pen, a bookmark, and a reusable tote bag.

Book distribution will take place during pop-up events at the free lunch sites for the Bend-La Pine and Redmond school districts. Please visit www.assistanceleague.org/bend for pop-up distribution dates, times and locations.

Contact Susan Heberlein at osb@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships such as poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

The Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.