Recyclers, Oregon Bottle Drop mark Bottle Bill’s 50th birthday with ‘Hidden Bottle Hunts’

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon’s iconic Bottle Bill is turning 50! On July 2, 1971, Governor Tom McCall signed into law the nation’s first bottle and can redemption system, which has helped keep Oregon clean and litter-free for 50 years. Not only was it the first, but it remains among the best, with Oregon regularly seeing some of the top redemption and recycling rates in the nation.

To mark the 50th Anniversary of the Bottle Bill, the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), parent company to BottleDrop, is hosting a treasure hunt by hiding six commemorative, gold-colored, 50th Anniversary bottles in parks throughout the state.

The six, statewide Hidden Bottle Hunts will take place July 7-11. OBRC will release one clue per bottle, per day, on this webpage, leading hunters to the final hiding spot. The lucky winners will get to keep the commemorative bottle and select a BottleDrop nonprofit partner to receive a $500 donation through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program.

Participants can sign up to receive daily clues at our BottleDrop Hidden Bottle Hunt webpage, or can view new clues each day at bottledropcenters.com/hunt. Six separate hunts, geographically dispersed across Oregon, will be conducted simultaneously, with separate clues being released daily for each hunt.

”There’s no better way to celebrate the Bottle Bill’s 50th birthday than to engage Oregonians in a fun outdoor activity that features the special places it helps keep litter free,” said Eric Chambers, external relations director for OBRC, the not-for-profit cooperative that serves as the operational steward of the Bottle Bill.

“Our Hidden Bottle Hunts will be fun for individuals and families, connect closely with the Bottle Bill’s mission of protecting public spaces, and best of all, the winners get to ‘redeem’ their bottle for a nice donation to one of 4,000 participating nonprofits serving communities across Oregon,” Chambers added.

What is the Bottle Bill?

On July 2, 1971, Oregon became the first state in the nation to pass a Bottle Bill – a system that provides a redemption value to Oregonians, incentivizing recycling and keeping bottles and cans out of our natural areas. It remains a groundbreaking approach to addressing the issue of litter in our forests, rivers, beaches, scenic byways and other natural areas. Over time, Oregon’s system has grown and innovated, and has become a national model of beverage container redemption and recycling, inspiring national and international delegations to visit Oregon to learn about its unique and effective system. Learn more about the Bottle Bill here.

About BottleDrop and the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is the industry steward of Oregon’s

nationally recognized beverage container redemption system and operator of the BottleDrop network. Headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., OBRC is a statewide, not-for-profit cooperative, formed by the beverage industry to serve as the operational steward of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. OBRC helps keep Oregon beautiful by providing outstanding services to partners, distributors, retailers and the public for the recovery, reuse and recycling of beverage containers. Through OBRC’s BottleDrop Redemption Centers and container pickup service for more than 2,500 retail partners, the co-op recycles nearly two billion beverage containers annually, protecting the Oregon we love, supporting the causes we cherish, and inspiring innovation beyond our borders – all without any taxpayer funding.