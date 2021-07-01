High Desert Food & Farm Alliance seeks businesses to join High Desert Food Trail

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A nibble, a nosh, a bite or a feast? Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got the Food Trail for you! The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance, in partnership with Travel Oregon, is excited to announce the opportunity for businesses to apply to be a part of the High Desert Food Trail.

In communities across Oregon, passionate food lovers plot Trails to introduce visitors to the distinctive food and drink of their region.

The High Desert Food Trail is self-guided and will tap into growing visitor demand for high quality and locally sourced products, agritourism and culinary experiences by elevating businesses through a regional brochure and other promotional opportunities.

The Trail will build lasting connections and new partnerships among participating businesses across the region. This is a new program for the region and is not the same as the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance’s Food & Farm Directory. The trail will launch in October.

“We are really excited to showcase all that Central Oregon has to offer in terms of local food,” says Annie Nichols, HDFFA Farm and Ranch Support Manager and Lead Organizer for the High Desert Food Trail. “We have such an abundant and diverse offering and we can’t wait to share it with locals and visitors alike.”

Other food trails of this nature exist throughout the state, but this will be a first for Central Oregon. Benefits of being part of the trail include: a business listing in the food trail brochure and online webpages, free signage, free business engagement workshops, and promotion and marketing through Visit Central Oregon, Visit Bend, and other tourist organizations throughout the region.

Businesses will be highlighted through the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance webpage, social media, and the Get a Taste phone app.

Criteria to participate in the food trail vary by operation type, but all businesses must be located within Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, and South Wasco counties, be open to the general public, and comply with all state and local licensing regulations and visitor readiness criteria.

Businesses including farms, ranches, farm stands, restaurants, bakeries, craft beverage producers, vineyards, food processors, and lodges that prioritize local sourcing are encouraged to learn more at hdffa.org/hdft. Applications are due by August 2nd. For all questions regarding the High Desert Food Trail, please contact Annie Nichols at annie@hdffa.org. Learn more about the food trail program offered by Travel Oregon and view other region’s brochures by visiting oregonfoodtrails.com.