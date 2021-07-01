With Oregon’s eviction moratorium over, renters in need urged to seek state assistance

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The statewide eviction moratorium (HB 4401), instituted in early 2020 to provide relief to renters affected by job loss or other factors due to COVID-19, ended Wednesday. Renters will need to pay their current rent each month to avoid being evicted.

For renters that owe back rent between April 1 and June 30, 2021, those debts will be due on February 28, 2022. Starting Thursday however, failure to pay rent could result in eviction.

Applying for rental assistance can help with rent and utilities and can also help pause potential evictions. The Governor recently signed Senate Bill 278, establishing a safe harbor period for renters that have applied for rental assistances and provide documentation to their landlord. This will pause eviction proceedings 60 days from the time documentation was provided to the landlord. If you’re a tenant who has already received an eviction proceeding notice, these protections still apply.

Don’t wait to seek help. The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) is accepting applications now. The program is offered to all eligible renters regardless of immigration status, and does not impact eligibility for other federally funded programs such as food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare, social security, WIC or public housing. Assistance provided is not a loan. The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program is accepting applications and renters can apply for future rent. Apply for rental assistance today and learn more at OregonRentalAssistance.org.

Income limitations and other eligibility factors apply. Oregonians who don’t meet the income limitations or other criteria should seek protection under the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) moratorium for the month of July.

OERAP can provide eviction prevention support, but help is not instantaneous. Renters who may fall behind should apply now: https://www.oregonrentalassistance.org/ OERAP cannot provide legal advice. No cost or low-cost services may be available. If a tenant has already received an eviction proceeding notice they should consult with a lawyer as quickly as possible. See www.oregonlawhelp.org or https://www.osbar.org/public/