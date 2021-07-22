State agency advises three crucial steps wildfire evacuees need to take

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As wildfire evacuations continue to grow, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation is sharing three steps everyone living in the path of a wildfire should do today.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuees:

Contact your insurance company as soon as you can. Tell them you have been ordered to evacuate, and confirm your policy coverage and deductible. Save all receipts. Many insurance companies will help cover vital expenses, such as lodging, food, and pet boarding. Work on a home inventory list. Start building a list of your personal possessions. Organize your list by rooms, look through photos to help jog your memory, and take your time.

Level 1 and 2 (Get Ready, Get Set) evacuees:

Contact your insurance company to check your policy. Confirm coverage and deductible, and ask about your auto coverage. You need comprehensive coverage on a vehicle. Make a quick home inventory. Take photos of each room in your home. Do not forget storage areas, such as the attic, shed, and garage. Build a financial backpack. Gather important legal and financial documents (Social Security cards, insurance policies, financial accounts, titles) and make copies or scan them to your phone or computer.

Be sure to place the home inventory and copies of documents with your go-bag of emergency supplies, so you have it when it is time to evacuate.

Completing these tasks can help save you time, money, and stress during a wildfire.

For more disaster preparedness information visit dfr.oregon.gov/preparenow.

For more wildfire resources visit the division’s wildfire insurance resources page.

If you have questions about insurance coverage, speak to your insurance company or agent. If you still have questions or concerns, the Division of Financial Regulation consumer advocacy team can help.

Call 888-877-4894 (toll-free)

Email dfr.insurancehelp@oregon.gov

Visit dfr.oregon.gov

