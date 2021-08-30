ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of August 30-Sept. 3

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of August 30-Sept. 3.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) Contractor will be building the new NB alignment at night 8 p.m.- 7 a.m. No delays to traffic are expected.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place - Romaine Village Way. Construct new ADA ramps along the parkway, repave all travel lanes and exit/entrance ramps (MP134.84-MP141.12). No further work on this project is planned until Sept. 7 when construction activities are scheduled to resume.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93). No work scheduled on project this week.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06) Demolition, excavation and sidewalk work is scheduled. Flagging operation at times with minimal delays to traffic.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16).Contractor will begin paving operations beginning Monday evening from 7p.m. to 7a.m. The paving work zone will occur between MP 111.16 - MP 104.75. Traffic should anticipate up 20 minute delays utilizing a single travel lane controlled by flaggers and pilot cars. During the daytime, the contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. New curb and drainage pipes will also be installed along the shoulder of the highway. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane which will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car with a half mile work zone occuring anywhere between MP 103.02 - MP 105.20. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes during daytime hours.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Cleanup work is scheduled during the day. No delays to traffic expected.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75)

Survey, concrete, pipe work, and excavation work is scheduled, expect minor delays. Homedale is closed south at the intersection of South Klamath Falls Highway and Homedale, use signed detour route.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

No work is scheduled on this project this week.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.) Construction crews will be working overnight (Mon - Thurs. nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge for installation of a trolley platform. Crews continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91).

Expect shoulder and single lane closures with flagging within the project limits (from MP 65 – MP 113). Contractor will be placing rock material around culvert ends and performing spot culvert repairs.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal. Contractor is placing formwork and rebar for new deck.