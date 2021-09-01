State gets feds’ OK to issue another $167 million in pandemic-related kids’ food benefits

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The state of Oregon has received approval from the federal government to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program and provide an additional $167 million in food assistance to approximately 430,000 children in Oregon.

Oregon was previously approved to provide approximately $424 million in food benefits to children in Oregon. Combined with the summer expansion of the program, Oregon will provide approximately $591 million in food assistance to children from July through October 2021.

P-EBT provides food benefits to families whose children were eligible for free or reduced priced meals at school or daycare, but did not have access to these free meals because of COVID-19 closures.

Children currently receiving P-EBT benefits for the 2020 - 2021 school year will automatically receive an additional $389 per child in food assistance that will be received as two payments in September and October.

Eligibility for additional P-EBT food assistance

Students eligible to receive P-EBT benefits for the 2020 - 2021 school year will receive additional P-EBT food assistance for the summer of 2021. There is no need to apply.

Children age six or younger whose families participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program will receive P-EBT food assistance for the summer of 2021. There is no need to apply.

If your child has not applied and been approved for free or reduced price meals at school, you can still receive P-EBT food assistance for the summer if you apply online at the Oregon Department of Education website by September 4.

Two ways children receive P-EBT food assistance

There are two ways children receive benefits:

If the child’s household currently participates in SNAP or TANF, their P-EBT benefits will be deposited into the household’s EBT account.

Children who already have a P-EBT card will continue to receive food assistance on their current card.

Children new to the P-EBT program whose household does not participate in SNAP or TANF will receive a P-EBT card in the mail at the address on file with their school.

P-EBT cards look different than the Oregon Trail EBT cards issued to SNAP households.

Visit pebt.oregon.gov for more information about the P-EBT program.

P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered and families are encouraged to continue to participate in meal programs in their communities.

P-EBT is separate from SNAP benefits including emergency allotments that are also being issued due to the impact of COVID-19. P-EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test.

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898211 (TXT211), www.211info.org

Oregon Department of Human Services Resources

About SNAP

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.

About the Oregon Department of Education

The Oregon Department of Education fosters equity and excellence for every learner through collaboration with educators, partners, and communities. ODE oversees the education of over 560,000 students in Oregon’s public K-12 education system. While ODE isn’t in the classroom directly providing services, the agency (along with the State Board) - focuses on helping districts achieve both local and statewide goals and priorities through strategies such as: