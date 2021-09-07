WorkSource Oregon set Bend, Redmond ‘Back to Work Day’ for job-seekers to meet with employers
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- WorkSource Oregon invites job-seekers to take part on Wednesday, September 15 for “Back To Work Day,” and have a chance to meet with numerous employers.
Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with employers face-to-face at the hiring business location. Some employers are willing to HIRE on the spot with sign-on bonuses! Over 32 businesses are participating.
To obtain a list of Redmond & Bend businesses to visit on 09/15/2021 from 8:30am to 4:30pm
Please Email: OED_HIRECENTRALOR@oregon.gov
OR Visit:
Redmond WorkSource: 2158 SE College Loop Suite B, Redmond, OR 97756
Bend WorkSource:1645 NE Forbes Rd #101, Bend, OR 97701
Remember:
Bring several copies of your resume
Select which employers to visit that day
Go at your own pace
Make a face-to-face contact
Leave each employer with a positive impression
Please adhere to Covid safe practice guidelines – bring your face mask
