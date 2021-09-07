WorkSource Oregon set Bend, Redmond ‘Back to Work Day’ for job-seekers to meet with employers

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- WorkSource Oregon invites job-seekers to take part on Wednesday, September 15 for “Back To Work Day,” and have a chance to meet with numerous employers.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with employers face-to-face at the hiring business location. Some employers are willing to HIRE on the spot with sign-on bonuses! Over 32 businesses are participating.

To obtain a list of Redmond & Bend businesses to visit on 09/15/2021 from 8:30am to 4:30pm

Please Email: OED_HIRECENTRALOR@oregon.gov

OR Visit:

Redmond WorkSource: 2158 SE College Loop Suite B, Redmond, OR 97756

Bend WorkSource:1645 NE Forbes Rd #101, Bend, OR 97701

Remember:

 Bring several copies of your resume

 Select which employers to visit that day

 Go at your own pace

 Make a face-to-face contact

 Leave each employer with a positive impression

 Please adhere to Covid safe practice guidelines – bring your face mask