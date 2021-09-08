Central Oregon’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Riverbend Park

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Central Oregon residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 11, at Riverbend Park in Bend.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Central Oregon Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease,” said Tracy Morgan, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & Southwest Washington. “Because like flowers, our participants don't stop when something's in their way. We are blown away by the amazing support of the Central Oregon community this year.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Oregon alone, there are more than 69,000 people living with the disease and 155,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

