Council on Aging inaugurates new meal transport van, with support from Robberson Ford

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Monday that it has put into service its new Ford Transit van for meal deliveries to seniors around the Tri-County.

"We want to thank Robberson Ford for their help in procuring the much-needed vehicle to help us get fresh meals to our most at-risk seniors," stated the announcement, which continues in full below:

Today, the average life expectancy is at a record high of 79 years. As we get older, many of us will experience physical declines that can impact our ability to remain independent. Eating a well-balanced diet can help senior citizens maintain a healthy weight, stay energized, and get enough essential nutrients to age well and independently in a place of their choice.

"My role as a board member is working with the COA staff to enhance the lives of Central Oregon's growing population of aging individuals by providing nutritious meals, personal contact and related services to seniors throughout Central Oregon. The Board is fortunate to have Robberson as a partner providing the program with this vehicle so that our volunteers can deliver a meal, provide a friendly visit, and offer a safety "check-in" to seniors who may not have contact with another person all day." – Chris Piper, Council on Aging Board Member.

Our Meals on Wheels program provides nutrition risk screening, nutrition education and nutritious meals for persons 60 years of age or older who are homebound because of illness, incapacity, disability, and lack of family support. In addition, there are six tri-county in-person dining sites where seniors meet to socialize and have a nutritious meal. Programs, activities, and information about health, resources, and nutrition often accompany the meal. Due to COVID, many of these in-person dining programs remain as a take home/grab and go service. Click here for a list of locations offering in-person or take-home meals to seniors.

"Our company has a long standing relationship with the Council on Aging and their Meals on Wheels program. We are proud to support such a worthy organization, helping to serve the needs of our community." - Jeff Robberson, President Robberson Ford.

The Council on Aging provides Meals on Wheels, Grab-N-Go drive-through lunches, information and referral, and caregiver support throughout Central Oregon. To find out more, contact the Council on Aging of Central Oregon at (541) 678-5483 or councilonaging.org.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community liveable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon