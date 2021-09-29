Pacific Power’s Blue Sky renewable energy program earns high ranking in national study

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to more than 80,000 residential and business customers who choose Pacific Power’s Blue Sky renewable energy, the popular program ranks second in a national study by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory for green power sales.

The NREL recently released its ranking of leading utility green power programs based on 2020 data. For the 18th consecutive year, PacifiCorp’s Blue Sky program – which includes Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power customers – is being recognized.

“One by one, our customers are choosing to make an individual impact by supporting additional renewable energy and local community projects through Blue Sky,” said Etta Lockey, vice president of regulation and customer solutions.

“We’re immensely proud of our Blue Sky participants for achieving this national recognition. Their ongoing support allows us to offer Blue Sky to our customers as we have since 2000, when we became one of the first utilities in the nation to make renewable energy options available to our customers.”

Pacific Power Blue Sky participation consistently increases about 6 percent, year over year. Continual growth is anticipated in the future as increasing numbers of customers choose to support renewable energy.

“Our Blue Sky participants voluntarily support our program to help bring renewable energy awareness into the forefront of everyday life and lead the way toward a more robust renewable energy future,” said Lockey.

How Blue Sky Works

Blue Sky allows customers to match their energy usage with the purchase of renewable energy credits (RECs). It’s a simple way for participants to support new renewable energy in the West, above and beyond PacifiCorp’s substantial and growing commitment to renewables.

Funds from Blue Sky participants’ support has allowed Pacific Power to partner with community organizations to fund more than 144 local renewable projects over the years. These projects have helped community organizations save money on electricity costs and further invest in their missions. For a full list, go to: www.pacificpower.net/community/blue-sky-projects

Pacific Power customers who want to sign up for a renewable power option may call Pacific Power toll free at 800-769-3717 or visit www.pacificpower.net/bluesky.

The Top 10 utility green pricing program listing is compiled by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in the following categories: total sales of renewable energy, total number of customer participants, customer participation rate, green power as a percentage of overall sales, price premium and percentage of solar energy.

National Renewable Energy Laboratory green power rankings are available online at www.nrel.gov/analysis/green-power.html

About Blue Sky

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has ranked Blue Sky fifth or better in the nation for the 19th consecutive year in the number of customers buying renewable power. The program is Green-e Energy certified, which means the renewable energy supported meets the rigorous national environmental and consumer-protection standards established by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions. More than 80,000 Pacific Power customers currently participate in the Blue Sky program across Oregon, Washington and California. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/bluesky.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. Our goal is to provide our customers with value for their energy dollar, and safe, reliable electricity. Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, with 2 million customers in six western states. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net.