Foundation’s $10,000 grant to sponsor 8 uninsured patients at VIM Clinic of Cascades

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crevier Family Foundation has awarded a grant of $10,000 to Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades. The grant will sponsor eight low-income, uninsured Central Oregon patients for one year so they can receive free-of-charge medical care.

While the Affordable Care Act (ACA) greatly expanded health care coverage, many Oregonians were left behind. The State of Oregon reports that 277,000 residents lack health insurance, and the percentage enrolled has stagnated.

In Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, over 15,000 community members do not have health care coverage. Moreover, Families USA estimates that 50,000 Oregon adults additionally lost their health insurance between February and May 2020. Numerous studies show that low-income individuals are sicker, with poorer health outcomes and earlier mortality.

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Its mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.”

VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers. www.vim-cascades.org