Bend nonprofit The Father’s Group names new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Father’s Group Board of Directors has named Kenny Adams as the Bend nonprofit's new executive director.

Adams’ background in management, community organizing and consulting, combined with a passion for building a safe, equitable foundation for communities of color will ensure that everyone can live, work and play safely in Central Oregon and beyond.

"Kenny Adams is a talented professional and we are happy to have him onboard here at The Father's Group," says David Meritt, president of The Father’s Group Board of Directors.

Adams has assumed the role as of Jan. 1, managing the day-to-day operations for one of Central Oregon’s most recognized non-profits. He has already begun managing the development and strategic planning for future growth with the organization. Adams will also take leadership roles in fundraising, planning and management of upcoming events and programs planned for 2022/2023.

“I’ve lived in Central Oregon since 2013, and having the opportunity to lead this student- and community-focused nonprofit is one of my greatest honors. As a father of four, it has always been my mission to make choices that will help make the world a better place for them now, and in the future. Taking the Executive Director role with The Father’s Group is one of those choices,” says Adams.

Adams is the IT Manager of BenefitElect, a Benefit Administration and HR Software company located in Bend. Prior to that, he was the lead technician with CM/IT Solutions, also of Bend. He has over 20 years of experience in technology and management.

Prior to moving to Central Oregon, Adams and his wife were successful entrepreneurs providing professionals and residents of Augusta, Georgia with both Creative Projects with their design firm “EvinceUnlimited.”

At the same time, Kenny’s focus on community building manifested in the popular Augusta Website “Augusta’s Choice,” a full-featured community website that featured Augusta’s First community-centric podcast, live streams, webcasts and partnerships with local businesses and festivals.

Adams will share committee chair positions for upcoming events including the newly announced “The Father’s Group Presents” Film Series, beginning January 15th and the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration (www.juneteenthcentralor.com) on June 18th & 19th. He will also be an instructor during the second semester of the Ujima After School Program.

Marcus LeGrand, The Father’s Group Executive Board member and vice chair of the Bend-La Pine School Board, says, "Mr. Adams has been a tremendous asset to our Educational Subcommittee helping develop programming and marketing materials. Additionally, I'm truly excited to see what the future holds for him as our executive director.”