High Desert Food and Farm Alliance seeking partners for 2022

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Calling all local farmers, ranchers, food businesses and everyone in between! The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is seeking partners in the tri-county area of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties as well as the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to join our local food and farm community.

2022 partnership sign-ups are now open at hdffa.org/partner.

HDFFA supports a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration and inclusion. They are founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food that is easily accessible and sustainably produced in Central Oregon; and they work to support the farmers, ranchers, and makers that provide it. Through partnerships, HDFFA is able to boost and support the local food and farm community.

Joining a network of 140+ local food producers and purveyors comes with many benefits. Collective marketing, free admission to events and networking opportunities, a listing in HDFFA’s Food and Farm Directory (Central Oregon’s #1 guide to local food!), and opportunities to sell locally grown, raised, and crafted products in HDFFA’s Local Food Boxes are just a few.

Sign up by March 1, 2022 in order to be included in HDFFA’s 12th annual Food and Farm Directory. This directory will be distributed via The Source and can be found in businesses all over town, reaching 25,000+ viewers. Visit https://hdffa.org/partner to learn more about partnerships, benefits, and discounts.

For any questions, please contact Kadie at kadie@hdffa.org.

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity. For more info visit hdffa.org.