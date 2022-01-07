BPRD still in need of youth basketball referees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District has over 730 kids playing on 73 teams in the 3rd, 4th and 5th grade basketball league this season. With 34 games being played every Saturday this winter, there is a great need for paid officials.

Pay rate is $18 per game. Games are played at Bend-area middle schools on Saturdays from Jan. 22 to March 5.

“Referees are an essential part of the program,” said Rich Ekman, sports program coordinator. “Potential applicants must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging environment.”

Although prior referee experience is not required, all referees must have sound basketball knowledge. On court training will be provided. Applicants must be 14 years of age and complete a criminal background screening.

Interested applicants must attend a mandatory meeting via zoom scheduled for Wednesday Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

For more information contact, contact Rich Ekman, sports program coordinator at (541) 706-6126, rich@bendparksandrec.org.