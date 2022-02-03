High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, partner host inaugural ‘Share Fair’ virtual event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is excited to announce their collaboration with the Pacific Northwest Community Supported Agriculture Coalition to host the inaugural Central Oregon CSA Share Fair Event.

The PNWCSA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a sustainable local food system via community supported agriculture (CSA).

This virtual event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 6:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. At the CSA Share Fair, attendees will meet local farmers and ranchers and learn about CSA and the wide variety of CSA memberships available in Central Oregon. The Central Oregon CSA Share Fair will highlight smaller local farmers and include a panel discussion from participating farmers.

“We’ve seen growth in every aspect of CSA sales. For the past couple of years, most of our farms have sold out of CSA shares more quickly than ever before,” said Holly Hutchason, executive director, PNWCSA. “Share Fair is the best way for people to connect with farms early in the season, when they can choose from the greatest variety and options available and get help from friendly staff in finding the ideal CSA share for their households.”

For more information or to RSVP for this virtual event, click here: https://www.pnwcsa.org/event-details/central-oregon-csa-share-fair

The 2022 Central Oregon CSA Share Fair is made possible by grants from East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, Ecotrust and the USDA.

What is CSA?

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) connects individuals and local farms in a mutually supportive relationship. In a CSA, people become members of a farm in exchange for recurrent shares of the seasonal harvest. This relationship transcends the usual commercial transaction by having farmers and members share the risks and benefits inherent to agriculture. CSA provides consumers with a deep connection to their food and the people who grow it.

About PNWCSA

Founded in the early 1990s, the Pacific Northwest CSA Coalition is committed to providing education about Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), supporting farmers who provide quality local food to local communities and increasing access to healthy food for underserved communities. PNWCSA has played a key role in advancing CSA in the region, which currently includes more than 35,000 households and more than 75 CSA member farms. PNWCSA is a 501(c3) nonprofit organization. For more information, please follow on Instagram, Facebook and visit http://www.pnwcsa.org.