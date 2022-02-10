10 Barrel fundraiser a success, raises $2,000 for Volunteers in Medicine Clinic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A recent fundraiser raised $2,000 to help Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades care for the medically uninsured in Central Oregon through 10 Barrel’s Drink it Forward program. The funds will be used to provide lifesaving medical care, such as diabetes and blood-pressure management, to the uninsured.

Staff from 10 Barrel donated their time to ensure the program’s success including Gabe Lazard, General Manager 10 Barrel Westside Pub; Jeff Hakala, Regional Pub Manager (the nephew of our founding Medical Director, Bob Hakala, MD); and the entire 10 Barrel team.

“The 10 Barrel Westside Team really enjoyed getting to work with the awesome staff and volunteers at VIM for our quarterly Drink it Forward Program. Every quarter we choose a non-profit that makes a difference in our community and, with the help of our guests, raise money and awareness for the great work they are doing. Volunteers in Medicine provide a vital resource in Bend, and we are thankful to have gotten to work together!”

-Gabe Lazard, General Manager 10 Barrel Westside Pub

About 10 Barrel Brewing, Co and Drink it Forward

Giving back to our local community has always been a priority for 10 Barrel. We started the Drink It Forward Program as a way for our Brew Pubs to support local charities through proceeds of their draft beer sales. Each quarter they have selected different charities to support and have even brewed collaboration beers as a way to spread the love and stay connected to our communities.

Since our brew pubs have recently reduced operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of proceeds from all 10 Barrel products sold in each of our pub markets will benefit our localized Drink It Forward charity partners. Continuing our support for the communities that have supported us, through the good times and the bad.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers. www.vim-cascades.org