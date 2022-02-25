Oregon Farm Bureau seeks FFA student videos for #GrowingOregon contest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Farm Bureau invites FFA (Future Farmers of America) students to participate in its second-annual #GrowingOregon video contest — for a chance to win at least $400!

“This year, the winner will earn a generous cash prize for their FFA chapter,” said Anne Marie Moss, OFB communications director.

To participate, FFA members should create a video up to a minute long that features the #GrowingOregon hashtag and something interesting about Oregon agriculture.

Video topic ideas include an overview of an FFA project or program, what’s happening on the farm or ranch, or highlighting an Oregon agricultural product.

Students have until April 30 to submit their videos to annemarie@oregonfb.org.

The contest winner will be determined by which video gets the most likes and views on OFB’s social media platforms by May 31. The winner will receive a cash prize that will be donated to their FFA chapter. The prize amount will be at least $400.

“We can’t wait to see the students’ creativity! There are so many aspects to Oregon agriculture that are fascinating, so the possibilities truly are endless,” said Moss.

For more information about the #GrowingOregon video contest, visit www.oregonfb.org/growingoregon.