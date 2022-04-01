Soroptimist International’s ‘Bras from Bend’ drive is back for month of April

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One bra – one woman from Central Oregon. Both make a difference to one woman rescued from human trafficking halfway around the world.

Your gently used or new bra provides a woman rescued from sex trafficking the opportunity to earn a living by selling used clothing and to create a better life for herself and her family. It is that simple.

Please give support during the month of April and drop your bras in the Soroptimist of Bend Bra Boxes at the following locations. In turn, they are sent to the nonprofit Free the Girls (freethegirls.org) that ships them to Africa and Latin America. Donations are always welcome to help defray the cost of shipping More details available at www.sibend.org. Thank you!

Bend Locations:

Apollo Hair Salon, 61470 S. Hwy 97, Suite 2

Chic and Shabby Hair Salon, 2669 NE Twin Knolls

Creative Hair Graphics, 1040 NW Galveston Avenue

Deschutes Children’s Foundation, 2125 Daggett Lane

Little Hair Shoppe, 2669 NE Twin Knolls

Mariposa Beauty, 345 NE Norton Avenue

Celebrating 75+ Years of Service 1943 - 2022

Service never goes out of style. Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend), has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. SI Bend is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend, offering educational awards to local students, plus supporting Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, J Bar J, Dawn’s House and more.

Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs“ Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking especially from the sex slave trade through the campaign “Free the Girls.” For more information, please contact www.sibend.org.