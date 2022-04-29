OSU Master Gardeners to offer free classes at Central Oregon Builders Assn. Home & Garden Show

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners presents a series of free classes at the Central Oregon Builders Association’s Home & Garden Show May 6-8.

The classes all will be held in the same classroom in the Middle Sister Building at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

In addition, the Master Gardeners will have a booth at the show offering a free plant clinic, so bring your gardening questions and get answers from Master Gardeners.

When: The free plant clinic will run throughout the Home & Garden show. The class schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, MAY 6

10:30 – 12:00 – Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon

Instructor: Master Gardener Vicky Kemp

All you need to know about growing vegetables in our area – kids are welcome too!

1:00 – 2:15 –Tips for Successful Gardening in the High Desert

Instructor: Master Gardener Vickie Minor

If you are new to Central Oregon, or even if you have been here awhile, this class will give you some tips and ideas that will help you garden successfully in our climate.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

10:30 – 12:00 – Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon

Instructor: Master Gardener Jan Even

All you need to know about growing vegetables in our area – kids are welcome too!

1:00 – 2:15 – Tips for Successful Gardening in the High Desert

Instructor: Master Gardener Vickie Minor

If you are new to Central Oregon, or even if you have been here awhile, this class will give you some tips and ideas that will help you garden successfully in our climate.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

10:30 – 12:00 – Down and Dirty: Gardening Fun with Kids!

Instructor: Master Gardener Angie Boettner

If you want to get your kids and family excited about gardening, this class is for you - all kids and families are welcome!