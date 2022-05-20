Bend summer adult soccer league returns, registering teams now

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a two-year hiatus, Adult Recreation Soccer League is back.

Managed by Bend FC Timbers in partnership with Bend Park and Recreation District, this 7-person coed league provides recreational soccer game opportunities emphasizing camaraderie, fitness and fun. The deadline for teams to register is June 1.

Games will be played on Sunday evenings at the Bend FC Timbers artificial turf fields at the Pine Nursery Sports Complex. The season begins June 19 and continues through Aug. 14.

Teams register as a group with a maximum of 14 players. During games, teams must play 3 men and 3 women on the field at all times.

To register a team, visit register.bendparksandrec.org.

For more information, contact Peter Darquea, sports program coordinator at 541-706-6136, peter@bendparksandrec.org or Donnie Emerson at 541-977-3097, donnie@bendfctimbers.com.