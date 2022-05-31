Oregon emergency managers offer evacuation best practices to stay safe during wildfire season

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — To close out Wildfire Awareness Month, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management is offering simple actions and resources Oregonians can take to stay safe during wildfire season.

This includes evacuation best practices and encouraging everyone to know Oregon’s three-level evacuation system: BE READY. BE SET. GO NOW!

“With impacts ranging from the tragic loss of lives, homes and businesses, to safely evacuating when threatened by wildfire, to poor air quality caused by smoke, as well as road and trail closures—most Oregonians are all too familiar with our state’s steady increase in wildfire activity over the past decade,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps.

“Wildfire Awareness Month is a time when state agencies and partners come together to ensure the public has access to resources to prepare for wildfires while supporting those still recovering from previous events. Our shared goal is to help Oregonians plan so they know what to do before, during and after a wildfire and take actions to keep themselves and their communities safe. Evacuation readiness is a key component to staying safe when wildfires strike.”

Oregon’s evacuation notification system is structured around the readiness need and threat level, broken down into three tiers. Level One, coded green, means BE READY to evacuate. Older adults, families with children, people with disabilities, livestock and pet owners, and those with limited access to transportation should consider evacuating at Level One. This is also a good time to check with neighbors and share information. Oregonians should be aware of fire risk in their area, stay informed, and actively take steps to prepare themselves to reduce their risk from wildfire, including:

Level Two, coded yellow, means BE SET to evacuate. There is significant danger in the area and people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Voluntary evacuation at Level Two is recommended, especially if people need extra time or have livestock. Individuals should:

Continue to stay informed and alert, checking for updates through local city and county websites, social media, TV and radio.

Use TripCheck.com or call 511 for road closure information.

Consider relocating to a safe place outside of the affected area.

Inform loved ones of plans and destinations.

Level Three, coded red, means GO NOW – Leave Immediately! Level three indicates there is extreme danger in the area and remaining threatens the safety of individuals as well as emergency responders, who may not be available to help those who choose to stay. Do not stop to gather belongings or protect the home. Now is the time to act:

Grab the go-kit.

Follow the emergency plan.

Leave as fast as safely possible.

Upon evacuating, drive carefully; turn on headlights and follow traffic safety warnings and instructions from local authorities.

OEM urges Oregonians to evacuate any time they feel unsafe, as conditions can change rapidly. Individuals should always make the best decision for their safety. Following an evacuation, people should not return to the area until public safety officials announce it is safe.

“OEM is supporting our local partners in providing equitable and accessible information to help everyone do their part to proactively address existing vulnerabilities and take actions to reduce risk,” said Phelps. “We encourage all Oregonians to connect with their local community. Knowing what to do when receiving an evacuation notification will help individuals and communities stay safe when faced with the threat of wildfire or other disaster.”

Find more information and resources at wildfire.oregon.gov.

