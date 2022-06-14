Family Access Network receives $3,000 grant from Pacific Power Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network has received a $3,000 grant from Pacific Power Foundation to support FAN services in Crook County.

FAN serves all school sites in Crook County, helping children (aged 0-18) and their family members who are low-income, living in poverty, or unhoused access essentials they need to regain self-sufficiency. Advocates work directly in schools to remove barriers to food, clothing, school supplies, rent/utility relief, health care, positive youth development, and more.

“We are grateful that Pacific Power Foundation is continuing to partner with FAN to help families in Crook County break the cycle of poverty, so kids can thrive in school,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “Our Crook County advocates work each day to ensure children are connected to basic-needs, and this grant will help them continue opening doors to hope for families struggling to stabilize after two difficult years.”

The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit rockymountainpower.net/foundation or pacificpower.net/foundation.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

