New foundation formed to support Central Oregon Gives year-end campaign

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Source Weekly and Central Oregon Gives announced Thursday that a new foundation has been created to support the major end-of-year giving campaign, which has raised more than $1.9 million for area nonprofits since 2019.



“This is a huge step forward for Central Oregon Gives,” said Aaron Switzer, founder of the microdonation campaign that has evolved into the region’s most valuable partner for nonprofits for end-of-year giving solutions. “This foundation is a springboard that will allow us to grow this powerful giving program into an even more valuable asset for nonprofits.”



Central Oregon Gives also announced a significant change to the program. Nonprofits are now asked to apply to participate in the campaign and will be accepted based on commitment to end-of-year fundraising goals. Applications are now available at www.centraloregongives.com and will be accepted through Aug. 1.



Up to 80 nonprofits will be accepted into the 2022 program, with notifications provided to accepted organizations by Aug. 22, and a $300 fee required to cover production costs of program. Those nonprofits selected will be trained on how to use the robust social and digital assets provided by Central Oregon Gives to maximize donor engagement and end-of-year giving.



“We’ve seen again and again that teams who are truly ready to participate in the campaign and make use of the tools provided earn an exponential amount for their organizations,” said Switzer. “We’re excited to partner with these motivated organizations in 2022.”