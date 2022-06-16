Sunriver Music Festival awards scholarships to 14 classical music students

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Throughout its 27-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded almost $650,000 in scholarships to 184 exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon.

This year alone, 14 musicians ages 12-22 were awarded a combined total of $24,100 in scholarships to aid with expenses related to college/music conservatory tuition, private music lessons, or music camp. These vital scholarship funds are raised through the generosity of individual donors and at the annual Festival Faire gala at the Great Hall on July 10th (tickets still available at sunrivermusic.org).

A select few of the scholarship recipients will be performing live at Festival Faire this year; don’t miss it!

Announcing 2022’s Young Artist Scholarship recipients: Aaron Goyal, guitar; Austin Pierce, guitar; Casey James, tenor; Ezra Oncken, violin; Fiona Curley, soprano; Gabriel Reed, piano; Joel Newman, baritone; John Fawcett, violin; Kimberly Santaguida, piano; Lucinda Mone, soprano; Mateo Garza, violin; Matthias Santucci, piano; Nicolas Oncken, violin; Robert Lassila, doublebass.

For more information about Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program, or for tickets to Festival Faire on July 10th, call the Festival Office at 541-593-1084, email information@sunrivermusic.org, or visit sunrivermusic.org.##