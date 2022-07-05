Family Access Network receives $5,000 grant from Herbert Templeton Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network recently received a $5,000 grant from the Herbert A. Templeton Foundation. Grant funds will help FAN advocates connect low-income children and their family members to basic-needs resources, so they can regain self-sufficiency and hope.

As families recover from the ongoing economic harms of COVID-19, FAN advocates link them to resources such as food, eviction prevention, school supplies, clothing, positive youth development, and more. Each year, FAN advocates work with 100+ partner organizations to help Central Oregon families thrive.

“We are grateful that the Herbert A. Templeton Foundation recognizes the importance of FAN’s work in the lives of disadvantaged children in Central Oregon,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director. “Their commitment to strengthening Oregon communities is inspiring, and this grant will help many families have access to resources they need to flourish.”

The Herbert A. Templeton Foundation is an Oregon charitable corporation founded in 1955 by Herbert A. Templeton (1883 – 1969). The principal activity of The Herbert A. Templeton Foundation is the making of grants to organizations in the areas of education, social concerns, performing arts and humanities. The Foundation endeavors to remain responsive to changing conditions, and perceptive to emerging and critical needs, with a strong commitment to strengthening the quality of life for the total community with an emphasis on giving support to youth.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.