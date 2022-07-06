100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon donates nearly $15,000 to The Giving Plate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- $14,700 was donated to The Giving Plate through the collective efforts of members of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon.

Our first in-person meeting of 2022 was held at the Cascade Theatrical Company. At the meeting we heard from The Guardian Group, The Giving Plate and KIDS Center, all very worthy nonprofit organizations in Central Oregon. The members in attendance of the meeting voted and The Giving Plate was awarded the Q3 donation. Each member donates $100 per quarter.

Kristin Betschart, leader of 100+ Women Who Care said, “Meeting in-person once again felt amazing and the Cascade Theatrical Company venue is a fantastic location for our meetings. Hearing directly from the non profits is so inspiring. And learning about the needs we have right here in Central Oregon is always very eye opening.“

The Giving Plate will use the funds to purchase a freezer for the new Community Store currently being designed. A year ago, they purchased an 11,000-square-foot space that allows them to bring all of their food and programs under one convenient roof to include a Community Store for guests.

No longer will they offer guests "food boxes." Instead, guests will come to the new Community Store to do their "grocery shopping" for the food they want and need for their families. They will also offer a fun and unique Kids’ Korner store for the children to visit and do their own shopping. This shopping style of serving guests will normalize the food-relief service – reducing the shame and stigma attached to accessing The Giving Plate services.

Ranae Staley, Executive Director, The Giving Plate says, “It is one thing to give food to someone in need, but when you can figure out how to offer that food with dignity and compassion and truly show that you care, one quickly discovers that you are not just fighting hunger but feeding hope.”

The next meeting for 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon will be on Monday, August 21. Guests are invited to attend in order to see if joining the groups is of interest. New members are always welcome and encouraged. Visit the website for more information. 100wwcco.com

The Giving Plate

Founded in 2010, The Giving Plate is a grassroots food pantry with a simple mission of - “Feeding the hungry today with compassion and hospitality.” Over the past 12 years, The Giving Plate has grown from an initial dream of serving 500 families experiencing food insecurity to the largest food pantry in Central Oregon. Currently, we are serving an average of over 700 families each month in our food box program alone and about 40,000 individuals a year in all of our hunger-relief programs.

100+Women Who Care of Central Oregon has raised over $600,000 for local non-profits since its inception in 2014. To learn more about this amazing organization that has grown to be one of the largest chapters in the world, visit 100wwcco.com.