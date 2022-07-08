ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 8-15

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 construction update for the week of July 8-15.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: South Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

The Contractor will not be performing any lane closures, however they will be working on the shoulders installing wildlife fence. Expected completion August 1st 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

The Contractor will be performing shoulder work to complete the installations of items for the Project. Expected Completion end of July 2022.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Expect delays for single lane closures on the northbound lanes on 3rd St. from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels. Contractor will be continuing reconstruction of the intersection of Greenwood and 3rd, with single lane closure in place so they can excavate all 4 corners. Expect congestion and delays while traveling through this intersection. The work at the intersection of Greenwood and 3rd will be performed Sunday - Thursday night, between 7pm - 7am. Expected Completion November 1st 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend Safety Improvements (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

Work will continue Monday through Friday and will consist of shoulder closures to finish rock excavation. Expected Project Completion July 15th.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Road Roundabout (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

The Contractor will be finishing work on the project, all work will be performed on the shoulders, expect no delays to traffic. Expected Completion July 15th 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick to Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

24 hour flagging and pilot car, expect 20 minute delays. Grinding and In-Place Cement treated base work from MP 15.4 to MP 20.3.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane continuing through July 26th. Frontage Road will have daytime lane closures with flagging. Contractor will continue to build embankment, remove and place material for reconstruction of Frontage Road and install rebar and formwork for bridge ends. Expected Project Completion July 29th, 2022.

More project information here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

At MP 69, traffic is now in detour route next to existing bridge. Crews will begin demolition of bridge off of roadway. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place. Expected Completion December 2022.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

Pipe work at MP 267.41 to MP 268.73, 24 hour flagging zone expect 20 minute delays.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Earthwork, paving, curbs and pipe work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

More project information here.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge at MP 273.62, USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays expected.

US97: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

WASCO COUNTY, SHERMAN COUNTY (OR) / KLICKITAT COUNTY (WA): The weekend full closures of The Dalles bridge have ended, with the expectation to resume closures after Labor day in the fall. Crews will continue doing single lane closures overnight (Mon - Thurs nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue work on new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location and structure preparation underneath. Work will also be occurring on shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during week days with no delays anticipated, use caution when traveling through the project.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

I-84: Corbett Interchange - Multnomah Falls Sec

Single lane closures will occur nightly. Contractor will set up signage, start excavation and removal of existing pipe. Expected Completion Sept. 2022.

More project information here