Les Schwab Tires grants $10,000 to Family Access Network

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network has received a $10,000 grant from Les Schwab Tires to support vital FAN services in Crook and Deschutes counties.

Funds will be equally divided between the two counties, providing resources to FAN advocates working directly in schools in these areas. FAN assists children and their family members who are low-income, unhoused, or experiencing poverty, removing barriers to services that will help them recover from setbacks.

“Les Schwab is a valued partner in our work to alleviate poverty in Central Oregon, and we’re thankful for their continued efforts to give back to their community,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “At a time when so many are struggling to put food on the table or gas in their vehicle, this grant will make an impact in the lives of families in need.”

Each day, Les Schwab finds ways to do their part to help and improve communities at a local level. Employees at local Les Schwab Tire Centers sponsor activities such as youth programs, helping families in need, and other events large and small. The local Les Schwab Tire Center has supported school athletics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Special Olympics Oregon, to name a few. For nearly 70 years, Les Schwab has been an active member of every community it serves, earning the trust of people all over the West.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,