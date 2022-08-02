Mid Oregon Credit Union launches annual ‘Supplies 4 Schools’ fundraiser

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union, in partnership with Family Access Network, has kicked off its annual Supplies 4 Schools drive. For almost two decades, Mid Oregon has been helping Central Oregon K-12 students get a head start on the school year with the supplies and tools they need to be successful.

Throughout the month of August, Mid Oregon is collecting school supplies and cash donations from members and the community at its seven branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, and Sisters. A new feature this year allows members and non-members to make online donations using their debit or credit cards by visiting the Supplies 4 Schools donation page at midoregon.com.

“Some children and families do not have the resources for school supplies they need to be equipped for the learning process,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We look forward to facilitating our members and the community giving generously to this cause.”

Supplies 4 Schools donations and funds stay in the local communities where they are collected. Mid Oregon partners with Family Access Network and school districts to distribute supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties who lack the necessities to succeed at school.

Most-needed items for the 2022-23 school year include water bottles, scissors (all sizes), watercolor paint sets, mechanical pencils, 2” and 3” binders, backpacks (all ages), pencil boxes and lined and graph composition notebooks.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 42,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $650 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, please visit midoregon.com.

Family Access Network (FAN) offers assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources to help children flourish in school and life. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, located in nearly all public schools across Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing, and more. Learn more at familyaccessnetwork.org.