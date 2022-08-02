Oregon Dept. of Agriculture recruiting for hemp commissioners

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture is recruiting volunteers to apply to serve as the first class of Oregon Hemp Commissioners.

ODA will appoint nine Oregon Hemp Commissioners. The commission will include one public member, two handlers/processors, and six producers/growers. Four producer positions represent specific regions.Two producer positions and all other positions represent the state at large.

Producer Position 1 — Central: Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Jefferson, Lake, Morrow, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler counties.

Producer Position 2 — Eastern: Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, and Wallowa counties.

Producer Position 3 — Northwest: Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Clackamas, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill counties.

Producer Position 4 — Southwest: Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties.

Producer Positions 5 and 6 — State at large: To the extent possible, represent otherwise-underrepresented communities in hemp production or aspects of hemp production.

The commissioners will begin their terms no later than September 25. They will make decisions to establish the Oregon Hemp Commission and will continue the work of the temporary commissioners who adopted administrative rules setting the commission assessment and other procedures.

To qualify to be considered:

All applicants must be U.S. citizens and Oregon residents.

Producers/Growers must have grown hemp under an ODA license or registration for at least three years preceding appointment (since 2019). 4 growers will represent specific regions of Oregon and 2 growers will represent the state at large.

Two Handlers/Processors, from anywhere in Oregon, must have processed hemp under an ODA license or registration for at least three years preceding appointment.

The one public member, representing the state at large, cannot be associated with growing or processing hemp.

The deadline for applications is Monday, August 22. Please email your application and any letters of support to: Commissions@oda.state.or.us​​

Oregon Hemp Commission Application and Qualification Form

Commodity Commission Oversight ProgramCommissions@oda.state.or.us

Learn more: https://oda.direct/ORCommodityCommissions​​