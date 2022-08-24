Family Access Network receives $5,000 from Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $5,000 grant from Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation to support FAN services in Deschutes County.

With the school year just around the corner, FAN advocates are preparing to welcome children to the classroom with school supplies, clothing, nutritious food, connections to resources for health care and housing, and more.

“Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation’s support comes at a vital time when many families are struggling with rising costs,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director. “Their generosity and community spirit are deeply appreciated as FAN works to alleviate poverty for families in need.”

FAN was the only Deschutes County organization to receive a $5,000+ grant during Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation’s second round of 2022 grant funding.

“Through our Community Grants program, it’s our honor to partner with and support these nonprofits serving a critical role in expanding access to services and economic opportunity,” shared Randy Choy, Umpqua Bank vice president of community giving and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.

Umpqua Bank, through the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, continues to believe in the power of partnership by leading with a Community Giving Strategy and Community Grants program that reflects a deep commitment to improving economic prosperity for under-resourced individuals, families, and small businesses. They are dedicated to building healthier, more resilient, better connected, and inclusive communities throughout their footprint.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.