Deschutes Brewery’s Community Pints program to assist Jericho Road throughout September

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every Tuesday during the month of September, the Deschutes Brewery’s Community Pints program will be celebrating Jericho Road of Redmond.

For every pint that’s poured at the Bend Public House and Bend Tasting Room from open to close each Tuesday, $1 will be donated to Jericho Road’s social service programs helping the hungry and homeless of Central Oregon. Jericho Road’s programs include free meals for students, a hot meal program, rent assistance, emergency supplies and the “Rubber Ducky” shower trailer.

Jericho Road’s Board President, Dr. Mark Keener, said, “This is one of the truly enjoyable and entertaining ways that a local business can promote not only their own products but help the community at the same time. It is truly a grand and caring gesture and Jericho Road is very grateful to Deschutes Brewery and their wonderful folks and we are excited to be a part of this creative program.

"I encourage everyone who supports Jericho Road and our programs to drop by on Tuesdays and support our efforts in a most enjoyable way,” Keener added.

For additional information about Jericho Road programs, please visit their website or Facebook page or call 541 699-2099.