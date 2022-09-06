Kobold Brewing to host IPAs for MIAs, brews unique ‘Unforgotten IPA’ to honor America’s POWs, MIAs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Kobold Brewing is partnering with Project Recover to launch IPAs for MIAs on Friday, September 16th, National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is a national day of remembrance for American service members who are Missing in Action or Prisoners of War.

Kobold has brewed a unique IPA in honor of America’s POW/MIAs called Unforgotten IPA. The beer will be available exclusively at Kobold’s downtown Bend location at 1043 NW Bond Street. Kobold will donate a portion of its sales to Project Recover until supplies run out. Project Recover is a non-profit whose mission is to bring American MIAs home.

“We are excited to participate in IPAs for MIAs,” said Hayden Reynolds, owner of Kobold Brewing. “Many of our friends and family are veterans or active service members.”

Kobold Brewing

Kobold Brewing is a locally owned and operated brewery where people go to relax, laugh, and talk over a cold beer after a day of adventures. Kobold prides itself on brewing top-notch, small-batch beers with high drinkability with a nod to traditional brewing, including a direct fire kettle.

“Our emphasis is on making life an adventure, so it brings us joy to produce a beer that not only honors the adventures of the MIAs but the adventures that Project Recover goes on to locate them,” said Haydon Reynolds.

Project Recover

Project Recover is a collaborative effort committed to keeping America’s promise to bring American MIAs home. Recently featured in the nationally released movie, To What Remains, Project Recover has gone on 60+ missions in 21+ countries and territories worldwide. As a result of their efforts, they have located more than 60 US aircraft, documented crash sites for more than 100 MIAs awaiting recovery, and helped repatriate 15 MIAs.

“We are thrilled to work with Kobold Brewing as a partner organization in support of our new IPAs for MIAs program. We appreciate their willingness to be the first brewery to brew a special batch of beer in support of our organization and mission. Kobold Brewing is playing their part in every American’s mission and their support will assist us in Keeping America’s Promise of returning these lost service members.”

Give a Toast

Join us for IPAs for MIAs and “Give a toast to those who gave the most” on Friday, September 16th, from 5 pm to 8 pm at Kobold Brewing: The Lair at 1043 NW Bond Street, Bend.