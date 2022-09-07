Deschutes Children’s Foundation names Brad Beckwith new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Deschutes Children’s Foundation Board of Directors announced Wednesday it has hired Brad Beckwith as its new Executive Director.

Beckwith previously served as the Executive Director for The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa (Idaho) from 2014-2019. He has spent the last three years running a small business in Sisters, while living in Bend.

Beckwith comes to DCF with a background of running non-profits beginning as a Branch Director for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon from 2002-2006, and most recently during a 12 year tenure with The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. He replaces Jan Eggleston, DCF’s Interim Executive Director, who has led the organization through an important period of transition and growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad to the DCF family. His experience and passion for leading non-profit organizations focused on serving local youth is an invaluable asset that will be felt throughout the community,” said Luke Ross, DCF Board Chair. “We look forward to embarking on an exciting new chapter for DCF and continuing our commitment to support local children and families throughout Deschutes County.”

“The opportunity to support multiple nonprofits in our community is what excites me the most about working with Deschutes Children’s Foundation,” said Beckwith. “Our unique business model provides critical infrastructure to support 20 nonprofits that help over 17,500 children and families. Each year, Deschutes Children’s Foundation saves our nonprofit partners approximately $1.25 million through this collaboration. I’m looking forward to strengthening our partnerships with area nonprofits and increasing community awareness of the mission and vision of Deschutes Children’s Foundation.”

“Deschutes Children’s Foundation is an avenue by which we can support multiple nonprofits in Central Oregon,” said Jeff Deswert, President of Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company. “We welcome Brad and look forward to continuing our support of DCF and its mission for years to come.”

About Deschutes Children’s Foundation

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access services, Deschutes Children’s Foundation envisions a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides classroom and office space and free facility management to nonprofits that help children and families at four community campuses in Bend, Redmond, and La Pine. For more information, visit: www.deschuteschildrensfoundation.org